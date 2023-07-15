Home page World

From: Victoria Krumbeck

A long journey and climbing stairs to the hotel? A TikToker complains about her journey to the Amalfi Coast. Not all users understand this.

Amalfi — Italy offers many beautiful vacation spots. Whether mountain holiday in South Tyrol or beach holiday on one of the numerous coasts: there is something for everyone. An American woman who wanted to vacation on the Amalfi Coast wasn’t too thrilled with her vacation spot. Disappointed, she posts a video tik tok and complained about the exhausting drive. Malice accumulated in the comments.

Italy vacation: “Impossible to come here” – TikTokerin complains

The TikToker is angry with the influencers who presented the beautiful sides of the Amalfi Coast on their “for you page”. If she has her way, the influencers and TikTokers should go to jail. Why? Because they didn’t say in their posts how exhausting the trip to the popular vacation spot in Italy is. “It’s impossible to come here,” she said. First she had to fly to Naples, she explained in her video. Then the journey continued to Sorrento by train. With over 30 degrees and all her luggage she had to wait for a ferry to finally arrive at the Amalfi Coast.

But it didn’t stop there. To get from the coast to the elevated “beautiful” hotels, she had to climb 160 flights of stairs with all her luggage. Cars couldn’t drive there, she said. In addition, the TikToker complained about a power failure because the infrastructure was not made for so many tourists. She took all the hassle out of a two-day trip and advised against going if you’re only planning a short vacation.

Vacation in Italy: TikTokerin complains about “physical work” – users scoff

“Don’t get me wrong seriously I love it here but be honest I’m really physical work and not vacationing,” she captioned the video. But it quickly becomes clear that users do not see it that way in the comments. “It’s all very well known,” wrote one user. Several commented, “Don’t people do their research before they travel?” Other users also asked about their well-being: “Have you had to climb stairs? Are you all right?”

“This is what comes of listening to travel influencers,” read another. TikTok users who have already been to the Amalfi Coast advised her to rent a car from Naples next time. Because this should shorten the arrival time.

Tourism also has negative effects and so there are numerous rulesThings travelers should know before vacationing in Italy. (vk)