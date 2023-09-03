Home page World

For a holiday you have to take a little money in hand. One family was amazed at the bill in an Italian restaurant.

Caorle – Summer and with it the holiday season are almost over, people are only still enjoying the holiday season in a few federal states. Those who went on holiday this year had to dig a little deeper into their wallets than usual. Because inflation does not stop at the favorite holiday destinations of Germans, such as Italy, Greece or Croatia – and thus ensures a decent increase in prices.

Restaurant bill on vacation in Italy leaves family stunned

The K. family from Lower Austria was mentally well prepared for a hefty bill when they treated themselves to a restaurant visit in Caorle, Italy, on their summer vacation. How today.at reported that the family did not have a completely stumbling-free start to the holiday, the weather did not really play along, but they made the best of it, the newspaper quotes the 42-year-old father as saying.

And of course, the best thing in Italy is a delicious dinner. Without further ado, they decided on a shop in the old town that they knew and liked from previous vacations. The family has particularly good memories of the staff, according to the father. Apparently the family had taken the place to heart and was happy to come back. Unlike this vacationer, who had a more than unpleasant experience on vacation in Italy.

Holiday in Italy: Family pleasantly surprised by the bill when visiting a restaurant

When it came to the physical well-being, the vacationers did not want to splash out and did not hold back when ordering. It was supposed to be a seafood platter for the parents and spaghetti alla Bolognese for the son, along with mineral water, a Fanta and two Prosecco Spritz.

That could have been expensive. But then came the surprise at the end of the evening. All food and drinks ultimately cost just 66.50 euros. “Right now I think it’s really cheap. The seafood platter alone only cost 25 euros,” the father said happily. A Prosecco Spritz only cost four euros. It makes you look forward to your next visit.

