“Carla and I are thrilled to have arrived in Rome. It is an honor and a privilege for me to be Ambassador Designate of the United States to the Italian Republic and the Republic of San Marino. I intend to consolidate the closest possible relationships and celebrate ties that for centuries unite our peoples”. These are the first words uttered upon his arrival at Fiumicino airport by the designated ambassador Jack Markell.

“Eighteen million Americans have Italian ancestry. President Lincoln was an honorary citizen of San Marino – he continued – The economic, security and cultural ties between our nations benefit the Italian people, the people of San Marino and the people of the United States I look forward to presenting my credentials to President Mattarella as the 39th United States Ambassador to Italy and getting to know the people of Italy and San Marino.”

WHO IS MARKELL, NEW AMBASSADOR IN ROME

Markell arrived in Rome a month after his confirmation in the Senate, which took place on July 27, while Giorgia Meloni was in Washington. After a ‘vacatio’ of the Via Veneto headquarters that lasted from January 2021, when his predecessor, Lewis Eisenberg, had left Italy – the only G7 country left so far without an ambassador – following the changing of the guard at the White House between Donald Trump and Joe Biden.

Sixty-three years in November, with two terms as governor of Delaware (from 2009 to 2017), the state that the president represented in the Senate for 36 years before becoming deputy under Barack Obama, Markell was nominated by Biden on May 12 last. The new American ambassador in Rome is very close to the president’s family, in particular to his son Beau, who should have run for governor of Delaware at the end of Markell’s term, if he had not died earlier, in 2015, of brain cancer.

During his term as governor, according to the biography on the US embassy website, the state of Delaware emerged from the great recession with the strongest job growth in the region and among the states with the highest wage increases in the private sector. He had been the United States representative at the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development in Paris for just over a year, after having worked for a few months as White House coordinator for Operation Allies Refuge, with which the US government brought some Afghan civilians at risk to the country, in particular interpreters and employees of US embassies, after the military withdrawal from Afghanistan in August two years ago.

A great bicycle lover, passionate about poetry and musical production, Markell is married to Carla, very involved in humanitarian activities, and father of two children. At the heart of his mandate – which, according to practice, will end as early as January 2025, regardless of whether or not Biden is reappointed, at the time of the new president’s swearing-in – will first of all be the economic dossiers, also given his experience in the field of telecommunications (prior to public sector Markell held the position of vice president of business development at Nextel, among various private sector positions, which include Comcast Corporation and McKinsey and Company).

The new ambassador then arrives on the eve of the Italian government’s decision, taken for granted, to withdraw from the memorandum on the Silk Road, an adhesion that the Americans did not like, and a few months before the start of the G7 presidency, in January.