“My meeting today will be followed by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s visit to the US, I believe in July. We are trying to organize it, we will see how things go. For now, I can say that we are very satisfied and we count on working with the United States in full synergy on all fronts”. This was stated by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani, on the sidelines of Silvio Berlusconi’s commemoration at the Italian embassy in Washington.