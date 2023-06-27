Phone call between American President Biden and Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. Palazzo Chigi in a note explains that the talks focused on support for Ukraine and on the latest events in Russia. Biden “asked Meloni” to define “the scenario on Italy’s commitment in the Mediterranean and on collaboration with the European Union for stability in Africa”. “Great attention was paid to the picture of the crisis in Russia and its impact linked to the presence of the Wagner group in Africa” ​​continues the statement. Meloni and Biden “reaffirmed the deep ties between our nations, the solidity of the transatlantic alliance, the unity of NATO, topics that will be discussed at the next summit in Vilnius”.

CROWLEY – ”The relationship between Italy and the United States has never been so strong” reiterated the American charge d’affaires in Rome, Shawn Crowley, on the occasion of the reception for the celebration of the United States’ independence. The relationship, he says, ”is built on the foundation of our democratic values, our shared values ​​and the personal ties between the American and Italian peoples”. ”Together we are more prosperous and secure”, underlined Crowley, saying he was ”confident that our relationship will continue to grow stronger for the benefit of the people on both sides of the Atlantic”.

”We look forward to working with the Italian presidency of the G7 next year and we are thrilled to spend next summer in Puglia with many of you for the summit” added Crowley, underlining that ”together we have a job important thing to do to fight climate change, protect supply chains, prevent future pandemics and increase global prosperity”. ”To continue ensuring our security and prosperity,” he adds, ”we need to increase cooperation to make our economies more resilient and less dependent on strategic competitors that fail to meet international standards”.

Italy and the United States ”will continue to support efforts to ensure a just and lasting peace in Ukraine, consistent with UN principles. The world sees and appreciates Italy’s leadership in this effort”. ”President Biden said Putin hoped his war” against Ukraine ”would undermine the transatlantic alliance. It wasn’t like that”, added Crowley, underlining that ”our unity and determination have never been so strong”.