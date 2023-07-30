“I think Markell has the political and diplomatic background to do an excellent job. Even if we belong to different parties and on some issues we may have different ideas, I am sure he will be a fantastic diplomat and will work well with this excellent Italian government. Too bad didn’t arrive sooner: he would have already served Italy and the United States in the best possible way”. Lewis Eisenberg, ambassador in Rome until January 2021, says this to Corriere della Sera, speaking of his successor in via Veneto, Jack Markell, confirmed by the US Senate last Thursday.

Eisenberg attended the reception on Friday at Villa Firenze, residence of the ambassador in Washington Mariangela Zappia, in honor of the premier Giorgia Meloni, to which Markell was also invited, together with his wife Carla. “An excellent choice: former governor of Delaware and former ambassador to the OECD in Paris, he will be an excellent ambassador in Italy. Both he and his wife have told me they can’t wait to move to Rome”, echoes Philip Reeker , former assistant secretary of state for Europe and former consul in Milan.

And Kurt Volker, former ambassador to NATO, comments: “It was very positive that ambassador Zappia invited and introduced ambassador Markell, as well as that she recognized the great work done by the appointee Crowley”.