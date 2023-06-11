Italy Uruguay streaming and live TV: where to see the final of the Under 20 World Cup

Tonight, Sunday 11 June 2023, at 11 pm in La Plata (Argentina), Maradona stadium, the Italy Under 20 team takes to the field against the same age group from Uruguay for the final of the Under 20 World Cup. The first world final history for the our national team coached by coach Carmine Nunziata who played in a great tournament. A wonderful path that of the Azzurrini who, after winning on their debut against Brazil, qualified for the round of 16 thanks to second place in a very complicated group. Then the knockout stage: England, folded 2-1; Colombia, 3-1; and South Korea, 2-1. Where to watch the Italy-Uruguay Under-20 World Cup final live on TV and live streaming? All the information in detail below.

On TV

Italy-Uruguay will be followed live on Rai TV. The match can be followed live on Rai 2 from 11pm. Commentary on the final will be by Giacomo Capuano and Ubaldo Righetti.

Italy Uruguay live streaming

Not just tv. The final of the Under 20 World Cup between Italy and Uruguay will also be visible in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to view and review the programs broadcast by Rai from PCs, tablets and smartphones thanks to an internet connection. To recap:

Match: Italy-Uruguay, Under 20 World Cup final

Date: Sunday 11 June 2023

Time: 11pm

Where: Diego Armando Maradona Stadium, La Plata

Live TV: Rai 2

Live streaming: Raiplay.it

Probable formations

But what are the probable formations of Italy-Uruguay, the final of the Under 20 World Cup scheduled tonight, June 11, 2023? Below are the possible choices of the two coaches:

Italy (4-3-1-2): Desplanches; Zanotti, Ghilardi, Guarino, Turicchia; Young, Prati, Casadei; Baldanzi; Esposito, Ambrosino. All. Nunziata.

Uruguay (4-1-2-3): Rodriguez; Chagas, Boselli, Gonzalez, Matturro; Garcia Grana; Sosa Hospital, Diaz; Gonzalez, Duarte, de Los Santos. Herds Broli