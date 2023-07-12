Death Paolo Borsellino, the double procession that humiliates Italy

Next July 19, the day of commemoration of the anti-mafia judge Paolo Borsellinoto Palermo there will not be a single great court to remember the magistrate killed along with five members of the buffer stockbut two. The various currents of the anti-mafia – we read in Repubblica – they managed to divide even on such a particular occasion. After the controversy on May 23, when al procession of the CGIL and of the students was not allowed to reach the Falcon treethe anti-mafia movements, together with associations and unions, form a common front and announce a (parallel) procession which will start right from the symbolic place of via Notarbartolo, where an unprecedented rift has taken place between the forces of order and the citizens’ movements, up to to the site of the massacre in which Paolo Borsellino, Emanuela Loi, Walter Cosina, Agostino Catalano, Vincenzo Li Muli and Claudio Traina lost their lives 31 years ago.

