The British National Crime Agency, as part of a joint operation with Italian intelligence, today arrested migrant smuggler Ahmed Abeid, head of an extensive facilitation and smuggling network active between Libya, Egypt and Italy , responsible for organizing numerous crossings with fishing vessels from Libya to Italy. It is learned from qualified sources. The man had moved from Italy to London, from where he actively operated coordinating his network.
#ItalyUnited #Kingdom #operation #migrant #trafficker #arrested #organized #crossings #Libya
Leave a Reply