The attack was detected by the National Cybersecurity Agency. Hackers’ strategy is to lock down your computer and then ask for a ransom

A massive hacker attack “through a ransomware already in circulation” was detected by the Computer security incident response team Italy of theNational Cybersecurity Agency (acn).

the massive hacker attack — The technicians ofNational Cybersecurity Agency they have already surveyed “several dozen national systems likely to be compromised and alerted numerous subjects whose systems are exposed but not yet compromised”. However, as explained by the technicians themselves, “they still remain some exposed systems, not compromised, of which it was not possible to trace the owner. These are called immediately to update their systems“.

the attack affected 120 countries — In a note, the ACN specified that the attack is underway all over the world (in about 120 countries) and affects about one thousands of compromised servers: "from European countries such as France – the most affected – Finland and Italy, up to North America, Canada and the United States". The first to notice, added the Agency, were the French, "probably due to the large number of infections recorded on the systems of some providers in France. Subsequently, the wave of attacks moved to other states including the 'Italy". According to the Acn, "in Italy there are dozens of realities that have encountered malicious activity against them but according to analysts are set to increase".

The National Cybersecurity Agency then recalled that “the vulnerability exploited by the attackers to distribute the ransomware has already been fixed in the past by the manufacturer, but not all those who use the currently affected systems have fixed it”. By leveraging the operating system vulnerabilitieshackers can carry on ransomware attacks which “encrypt affected systems making them unusable until payment of a ransom to have the decryption key”. Precisely for this reason it is “a priority for anyone to close the holes identified and develop an adequate protection strategy”.

WHAT IS A RANSOMWARE — A ransomware is a type of virus that takes control of a user's computer and executes the data encryption, then demands a ransom to restore the normal functioning of the appliance. As soon as a recipient opens a malicious attachment or clicks on a compromised link, the malware (or malicious software) is downloaded into the user's system and begins its work of encrypting data. Once installed, in fact, the virus prevents users from accessing the data located on the computer or even from using it. A ransomware is usually spread via phishing or clickjacking attacks.