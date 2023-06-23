Italy-France 1-2 at the Under 21 European Championships: serious referee errors bring the Azzurri to their knees

A sensational mistake by Udogie, at least three decisive referee oversights without the presence of Var and Gol Line Technology, as well as missed chances in the final, condemn Italy Under 21 to a very bitter debut in the European category against France . The ‘cockerels’ won 2-1 thanks to Barcola’s goal on the ingenuity of the future Tottenham player, after the back and forth between Kalimuendo and Pellegri. But Nicolato’s boys, who recriminate for an alleged foul not called in the action that leads to the second French goal, are missing at least one clear penalty by the hand of Kalulu on the score of 1-1 and a very valid ghost goal in full stoppage time. Ripoll’s team, ten in the last minutes for the red light in Bade, thus reach Switzerland on 3 points, Italy’s next opponent stopped at 0 together with Norway.

The Azzurrini built the first big chance of the match in the 21st minute, when Scalvini headed off Tonali’s corner very well, finding the great answer from Chevalier’s diving. The reaction of the blues comes just a couple of minutes later and leads to the opening goal: Kalulu crosses low from the right, Kalimuendo passes in front of Pirola and with a great back-heel he surprises Carnesecchi for the 1-0. However, Italy didn’t fit in and in the 36th minute they put everything back into balance, finding the equalizer with a nice header from Pellegri following a precise free-kick thrown in by Tonali.

Kalulu’s hand ball in the area in the 51st minute on 1-1/

The foul in midfield from which the goal of the French advantage was born



In the first quarter of an hour of recovery, Nicolato’s team recriminates for two key episodes: the first concerns a clear hand ball in the area by Kalulu on a header by Pirola (the Var is not there and the referee lets it go), the second instead on the occasion of France’s new advantage, when from an apparent foul on Okoli to midfield Barcola’s 2-1 was born, propitiated however by a sensational mistake by Udogie in steal. Italy gets nervous and risks losing control of the match, going close to collecting the trio after a handful of minutes, but Carnesecchi is reactive and rejects Bade’s volley from Caqueret’s corner.

In the final, the Azzurri with pride and determination went in a desperate search for an equaliser, building an incredible triple goal in the 82nd minute: Miretti was blocked by Lukeba in a split, then Ricci and Cancellieri found two super saves by Chevalier. A minute later Bade left Les Bleus outnumbered after a last man foul on Gnonto, so Italy continues to push and in added time they would find the deserved 2-2, but Bellanova was not awarded a valid goal, who headed the post but with the ball crossing the line before Lukeba’s save. Referee and assistant don’t see it this time either and let it continue until the triple whistle.

(continued on next page)

Subscribe to the newsletter

