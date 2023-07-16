Italy-Portugal 1-0, Azzurrini Under-19 European champions

20 years after their only victory, the Under 19 national team has not lost the chance to return to the throne of Europe. The Azzurrini coached by Alberto Bollinithey in fact defeated for 1 to 0 Portugal, overturning their group stage loss. At the National Stadium, Italy immediately took the lead with a header from the 19-year-old Michael Kayodeon assist Of Luis Hasa.

A lucid first half for the Azzurrini who had several chances to stretch while the Lusitanians limited themselves to trying from a distance. In the second half Portugal was more incisive, with the last scare a few seconds from the end on a shot from Herculano just wide.

Portugal had reached this final without having lost a match between the Elite Rounds (the Portuguese had missed the Main Round by ranking) and final stage. With today’s result, Captain Giacomo Faticanti made up for it disappointment of the other final played this summerthe one that just over a month ago saw the azzurrini lose in the Under 20 World Cup in La Plata against Uruguay.

The Under 19 European Championship was established by UEFA in the 2001-02 season, as an evolution of the same tournament held since 1982 for the Under 18 national teams. In the 19 editions (it was not held due to Covid in 2020 and 2021), Italy won only once, in 2003, beating Portugal in Vaduz (2-0, Della Rocca and Pazzini), then collecting three second places. In fact, in the 4 finals played, 3 knockouts came: in 2018 with Portugal himself (4-3 after extra time, after the blue victory 3-2 in the group stage); in 2016 with the France of the Mbappè phenomenon who won with a clear 4-0; in 2008 with Germany (3-1).

Subscribe to the newsletter

