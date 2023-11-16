All easy, without distractions and with lots of motivation. The seven goals in San Marino allow Italy Under 21 to take command of group A of qualifying for the European Championship, awaiting Ireland who play today and who will be the Italians’ next opponent in Cork next Tuesday.

many absences

—

Without Baldanzi, Ruggeri, Oristanio, Colombo and even Miretti, all more or less starters in Serie A (the Juventus player left retirement in the morning before the match), Nunziata deploys the best possible lineup, avoiding thinking about Tuesday’s match in Ireland , certainly more convincing than the one with San Marino. On the left in defense there is Calafiori – back to his “original” role – in the attacking midfield goes Volpato, called up due to Baldanzi’s withdrawal, behind the Pio Esposito-Gnonto pair. The connections work immediately: in the 4th minute Willy draws very softly for Volpato who goes too smugly in front of Amici and hits the crossbar. The action continues and the San Marino goalkeeper deflects Casadei’s shot into a corner. From the flag, Volpato finds the head of captain Pirola, who has hit much more popular targets: Italy in the lead, most has already been done. In fact, Nunziata had said she didn’t want distractions and the Italians insisted. At 17′ Gnonto focuses and kicks, Amici extends. In the 18th minute Esposito plays for Volpato, blocked by the goalkeeper. At 24′ Calafiori’s cross and Casadei’s head-to-shoulder: wide. The second goal doesn’t seem to want to arrive, then Gnonto takes care of it in the 30th minute: descent and cross by Calafiori, aerial pass by Esposito at the far post, Casadei is not decisive but Willy touches the net with a flick. Our 10 makes a hat trick in the 39th minute: Calafiori again in furious progression, passes for Esposito who altruistically waits for the insertion of Gnonto who beats the ball at the top corner. All right. Before tea, however, Volpato makes another mistake, found all alone in the area by Ndour: the Sassuolo playmaker delays the conclusion, which when it arrives is saved on the line by Gambalvo.