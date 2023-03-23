At the Weserstadion a match that honored the tradition of this classic.

ITASportPress editorial staff

Great Italy U19 tonight in Germany, a land very often generous with blue football. It served the company. It was what Alberto Bollini had asked of his boys who beat Germany 3-2 in the first match of the second qualifying phase of the European Championship at the packed Weserstadion in Bremen. A good game, vibrant as the tradition of this match requires. Great choral performance: Italy perfect in the first half, tired at the start of the second, but always lucid. The first half ended for the Azzurrini with a two-goal lead, goals first from Roma midfielder Niccolò Pisilli and then from Sassuolo forward Luca D'Andrea. The recovery begins with Pisilli's post denying the third goal and, probably, the closing of the match. But the fatigue is felt and the Germans take advantage of it, even reaching a draw in six minutes with Damar and the substitute Kabadayi. But the Azzurrini are always there, they don't give up: Pisilli, hero of the day, scores his brace and leads the team to victory which, with this performance, puts the qualification issue downhill, even if the next match against Slovenia (March 25th) and in particular, the last one against Belgium (March 28th), there remain tough hurdles to overcome.

The match. Bollini lines up the 4-3-3 with Mastrantonio in goal, the defensive line formed by Kaiode, Stivanello and Mane in the centre, Regonesi on the left; the midfield with Faticanti in front of the defense Pisilli (right) and Lipani midfielders; the attack triad with Esposito in the center the two wings D'Andrea (right) and Hasa (left). In the first quarter of an hour, the two national teams face each other without great notes in the notebook: Italy is very orderly and compact, keeps its distance between the departments and opposes any German initiative. The first Azzurri ring with D'Andrea, tireless in his work of linking up with the midfield, who from the right top of the German area, with his left foot, gives the right lap to the ball but the shot grazes the opposite intersection. In the 28th minute, the advantage of the Azzurrini, with the usual D'Andrea shooting hard, the ball arrives between the feet of Pisilli who does not forgive: his right-footed counter leap is tense and slips into the right corner of the goal defended by feller. Bollini's boys don't let go and 6 minutes later (24′) the double arrives: a throw-in taken by Kaiode on the right trocar serves D'Andrea in the area who, with a right footed shot, brings the goals to two blue advantage.

The second half was unfortunate: it began with a post from Pisilli who wedged into the German defense in the 49th minute and from a right winger hit the base of the upright. It could have been the closing of the match and instead Germany's reaction is unleashed. In six minutes the Germans equalized: first with the Hoffenheim star Muhammed Damar in the 53rd minute thanks to a free-kick taken from the left corner of the Azzurra area, a shot that slips into the top corner, unstoppable for Mastrantonio. The equalizer came in the 59th minute with a goal by substitute Kabadayi who, after a prolonged exchange on the edge of the area, a few steps from Mastrantonio, hit the bottom corner with his right foot. Germany continued with their pressing but Pisilli, in the 67th minute, picked up a ball from Esposito with his right foot and, a few steps away from Feller, scored the winning goal for Italy.

The other group 2 match between Slovenia and Belgium ends 0-0, a result that puts Italy alone at the top of the standings.

Scorers: Pisilli 18′, D’Andrea 24′, Damar 53′, Kabadayi 59′, Pisilli 67′

Germany (4-2-3-1): Feller; Morgalla (69′ Oliveira Kisilowski), Collins, Gechter, Rothe (69′ Diehl); Tohumcu (C), Frauendorf (46′ Kabadayi); Baur (75′ Tresoldi), Damar, Ullrich; Topp (88′ Sanne).

Available Backhaus, Bunk, Kemlein, Quarshie. all. Streichsbier.

Italy (4-3-3): Mastrantonio; Kayode, Stivanello, Mane, Regonesi; Pisilli, Faticanti (C), Lipani (79′ Kumi); D’Andrea (63′ Vignato), Esposito (79′ Raimondo), Hasa (90′ Missori). Available Palmisani, Chiarodia, Amatucci, Koleosho. all. Stamps.

Referee: Atilla Karaoglan (TUR); Assistants: Emin Tugral (TUR) and Marios Kalogyrou (CYP); IV Man, Andreas Argyrou (CYP).

Ammonite yourself: Stivanello, Regonesi, Baur, D’Andrea, Kabadayi, Mastrantonio.