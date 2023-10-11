In the first of the two friendly matches scheduled against the Serbs. On Saturday, at 4 pm, it will be repeated

Defeated 5-4 today National Under 19 team reigning European champion who played the first of two friendly matches (repeat on Saturday) against Serbia. At the Metalac Stadion in Gornji Milanovac, Bernardo Corradi’s Azzurri took the lead on the half hour (33′) through Giulio Misitano. Then Italy U19 suffered a temporary comeback from their opponents signed by Eintracht Frankfurt attacking midfielder Marko Mladenović, author of a brace (44′ and 57′), and by Red Star striker Jovan Mijatović (46′) before taking the lead again thanks to the goals of Marco Delle Monache (pen. 71′), Lorenzo Anghelè (76′) and Luca Lipani (80′). In the final minutes, goals from Red Star defender Aleksej Vukičević (86′) and the usual Mijatović (90′) condemned the Azzurrini to defeat in the first of two friendly matches scheduled in four days. See also Gustavo Petro reacts after the elimination of the Colombian National Team from the World Cup

“It was an intense match – underlines Bernardo Corradi – where we dominated the game but, despite this, we were unable to win because they had the merit of making the most of several episodes. Net of the final result, the first Today’s half (which ended 1-1, ed.) was probably the best one my team has ever played since I joined the national team: this match will make us grow a lot.”

