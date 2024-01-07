Sunday, January 7, 2024
Italy | Two people died in an avalanche in the Alps

January 7, 2024
Italy | Two people died in an avalanche in the Alps

The dead were found in the Italian Alps near the Swiss border.

Two people was found dead in the Italian Alps after an avalanche on Sunday, according to news agency Reuters and an Italian newspaper, among others Corriere.

According to Corriere, based on initial information, the victims are Italian citizens.

According to the rescue authorities, both were found with snowshoes on their feet near the Swiss border. One of them was found buried in the snow, the other was pulled from the lake on Sunday afternoon. The avalanche occurred at an altitude of about 2,200 meters in the Val Formazza valley in the Piedmont region.

Despite the strong winds, a rescue helicopter was sent to the scene after an avalanche warning was issued in the area around noon in the morning. A rescue dog was also involved in the search.

