Home page World

From: Nadja Zinsmeister

Split

If you want to go to Italy for your summer vacation in 2023, you have to be careful. On some holiday islands there is a car ban for the first time this year.

Rome/Munich – Italy is a popular travel destination throughout Europe. Millions of tourists are expected in Italy for the 2023 summer vacation alone. In addition to a lot of sun and culture, the country has to offer above all fantastic beaches. But be careful: If you are planning a trip to the sea, you have to be careful when visiting some Italian islands. On two holiday islands, arriving with a foreign car in summer is prohibited for the first time this year.

Two holiday islands in Italy ban foreign cars and motorcycles in the summer

The two islands in Italy that ban foreign cars in the summer are Lampedusa and Linosa. They belong to the “Pelagic Islands” in the Mediterranean Sea between Tunisia, Malta and Sicily. “We have about 6,700 inhabitants and had more than 200,000 arrivals last year,” Mayor of the Pelagie Islands Filippo Mannino told the Italian daily corriere.it about Lampedusa. For this reason, measures in favor of the inhabitants and the environment were decided for the first time this year.

Traveling by car is not allowed on every holiday island in Italy this year. (symbol photo) © IMAGO / YAY Images

The 2023 rule stipulates that vehicles belonging to “non-residents” will be banned on Lampedusa between July 25th and September 5th. This means that foreign tourists are not allowed to enter the Italian island by car or motorbike for a total of 40 days. On Linosa, the same ban is to remain in place for even longer. Like the newspaper motori.ilmessaggero.it writes, the regulation has been in effect since June 1st and will continue to apply until October 31st.

Holiday islands in Italy ban travelers’ cars in summer – there are exceptions

Anyone against the vehicle ban on Lampedusa and Linosa in Italy According to the Italian newspapers, anyone who violates this must expect a fine of between 430 and 1,731 euros. However, there would be exceptions. The following vehicles are still allowed to travel to the two islands:

Vehicles for transporting the disabled (badge required)

Vehicles belonging to public bodies responsible for the police, healthcare and the common good

Vehicles used for the establishment and maintenance of community facilities and services

Vehicles used for food and water supply

The mayor of the island, Filippo Mannino, can also grant an exemption for non-resident vehicles in special cases. However, this requires additional approval from an administrative officer in the regions. “We have prepared measures to control the (tourist) flows,” said Mannino about the regulations corriere.it. These are the first arrangements of this type in both Pelagie Islands. (nz)