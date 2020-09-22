If the regional elections of Sunday and Monday in Italy were a sporting competition, Matteo Salvini’s League would win the gold medal and Brothers of Italy, the neofascist formation, that of bronze. The money would go to the center-left Democratic Party. The position of the country’s leading political force is confirmed for the League. In five of the seven regions at stake on Sunday and Monday, the lists of regional advisers presented by the League came at the top of the right (1). This allows the former Minister of the Interior Matteo Salvini to assume the leadership on the whole of the right and the extreme right in the next elections. In addition to voting for a list of representatives, the Italians designate the region president by direct uninominal ballot. In Veneto, Luca Zaia, the champion of the League who was a candidate of all the forces of the right, is re-elected at the head of the region with… 76.8% of the votes!

In two regions (2), it is a neofascist formation which is the first conservative political force: Brothers of Italy (FdI). The heirs of the Italian Social Movement assert themselves as the third force of the country. In the Marches, ruled until then by the center-left, the rights (FdI, the League and Forza Italia) had chosen a member of FdI, Francesco Acquaroli, to wear their colors. The latter wins with 49.1%. Last year, he participated in a meal celebrating the March on Rome, the seizure of power by Benito Mussolini in 1922, in the city of Acquasanta Terme where, in March 1944, thirty resistance fighters and twelve inhabitants, including a baby, were killed. by German troops and fascists (see our edition of October 31, 2019).

This party, led by Giorgia Meloni, dives, unlike the League, a former separatist party, into the roots of the Italian far right. He benefited from his image as an opponent when the League ruled Italy from 2018 to 2019 with the 5 Star Movement. In addition, in the southern regions, he manages to embody the progression of far-right ideas, because the League, which has long described the Southerners as lazy or “terroni” (bumpkin), struggles to break through.

This election marks the virtual disappearance of the so-called moderate right, embodied since 1994 by the Berluconians. A former Forza Italia (FI), Giovanni Toti, manages to get elected in Liguria, but across the country this party, which has long been hegemonic, is reduced to being only an auxiliary force of the far right. In Liguria, FI obtains only 5.3% of the vote, in Veneto 3.6%… Even in Campania, where the rights had nominated the Berlusconian Stefano Caldoro candidate for the post of president of the region, Forza Italia only obtained 5 % of votes, behind Brothers of Italy and the League.

If this election more than sanctioned changes in the balance of power within the right, the center left dominated by the Democratic Party is resisting well in its bastions. He retains, with Eugenio Giani, the Red Tuscany, which the League hoped to conquer, as well as Puglia and Campania. And some Democratic leaders believed yesterday in this resistance a victory for them, even a weakening of the leader of the League, Matteo Salvini.

A very relative weakening. This one admitted Monday evening that he had hoped ” something more “ than the four regions won by the right. But, “From tomorrow, the League and (its center-right allies) will be at the head of fifteen out of twenty regions”, he rejoiced on Tuesday. In the event of a national election, polls predict a score of 26% for his party, 16% for Brothers of Italy and 7% for Forza Italia. The Democratic Party would be at 20%, with an uncertain ally, the demagogues of the 5-star Movement with which it governs at the national level, who capped at 14% of voting intentions. Even out of government last year, Matteo Salvini remains at the top of the bill.