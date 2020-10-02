A.The trial of the Italian opposition leader Matteo Salvini begins on Saturday in the Sicilian city of Catania. The head of the right-wing Lega party is accused of having committed deprivation of liberty at the end of July 2019, when he was still minister of the interior. At that time he had forbidden the “Gregoretti”, a ship of the Italian coast guard with 130 rescued migrants on board, for five days to dock on the Italian mainland.

It almost sounds as if Salvini is happy about the start of the process, which is moving him back to the center of the national debate after a long Corona-related absence from the headlines.