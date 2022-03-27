No other match between now and the next hundred years will be more useless and duller than the one that will see Italy challenge (challenge?) Turkey, in the painful final planned between the two national teams eliminated from the World Cup. It’s such nonsense that just thinking about it makes your blood boil. Yet know that in the history of our national team of matches that no one wanted, challenges planned with the sole purpose of upsetting the nerves and senseless and aberrant tournaments; there have already been. Here is our Top 5.