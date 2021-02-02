Faced with the failure of politicians in Italy, who have not been able to agree to give life to a new government, the President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarella, will try to create a “high profile” technical executive led by Mario Draghi, former president of the European Central Bank (ECB), and who is expected to have the majority support of Parliament. After verifying on Tuesday that it is impossible to reissue the coalition that supported the previous Cabinet, led by Giuseppe Conte, Mattarella appealed to the responsibility of the political forces and ruled out the call for early elections, wielding the foreseeable increase in infections that the elections would cause. .

The Head of State also justified his decision to try to create a Government of national unity led by Draghi, with whom he will meet this Wednesday, due to the power vacuum that would be generated for at least three months if he had dissolved the Chambers and opted for the elections. The next quarter is a crucial period for the country due to the vaccination campaign, the health, economic and social emergency caused by the pandemic and the preparation of the investment plan financed by European funds against the consequences of the coronavirus.

To deal with these ‘hot potatoes’ you needed someone with management experience, international prestige and the ability to win support between parties. Draghi meets all these conditions and it is foreseeable that he will achieve in support of the political forces that supported the previous government and even also of the center-right formation Forza Italia, led by Silvio Berlusconi, who had been calling for days for an executive “of the best”. The other opposition parties (the League and Brothers of Italy), given the good prospects predicted by the polls, demanded, instead, the convening of early elections.

Mattarella opted for the option of the technical executive after the president of the Chamber of Deputies, Roberto Fico, who last week he conferred an “exploratory mandate” to see if it was possible to reissue the previous governmental alliance, informed him that it was not possible. it had been successful. The failure was due to a disagreement between the 5-Star Movement, the main parliamentary force, and Italia Viva, the small centrist party led by Matteo Renzi and whose defection from the coalition opened the political crisis. According to the local media, both the difficulty in dividing the Ministries and the lack of harmony between Renzi and Conte weighed on the negotiations.