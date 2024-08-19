### Luca Ceribelli triumphs at the 2024 Pokémon World Championships: An extraordinary event and exciting new revelations

The closing ceremony of the 2024 Pokémon World Championships in Honolulu not only celebrated the winners of the various competitions but also revealed what’s new for fans of the franchise. Amid applause and euphoria, Luca Ceribelli of Italy won the Pokémon video game Masters Division, writing his name in the history of this prestigious event. The 2024 Pokémon World Championships attracted more than 13,000 players and fans from all over the world. The gathering brought together the world’s best Trainers, ready to compete in Pokémon Trading Card Game (TCG) and Pokémon video game tournaments.

This year’s event featured many stars, with special mention for the winners of the various categories. In the Pokémon video game masters division, Luca Ceribelli triumphed with a stunning performance, defeating Japan’s Yuta Ishigaki. The Pokémon Trading Card Game also had some incredible talent, with Fernando Cifuentes of Chile taking the masters division, beating Japan’s Seinosuke Shiokawa. The success of Ceribelli and the other winners underscores the high level of competition that characterized the entire event.

During the closing ceremony, The Pokémon Company International announced a series of new features that promise to further enrich the Pokémon universe. These include the launch of the Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket on October 30, 2024. This new digital app will revolutionize the card collecting experience, offering Trainers a new way to experience the world of the Pokémon TCG. Another major new feature is the introduction of Pokémon Trainer cards in 2025, allowing fans to collect iconic cards such as Lillie’s Clefairy-ex and N’s Zoroark-ex. Additionally, Pokémon GO will be enriched with the arrival of Morpeko and a new battle feature, while Pokémon Unite will see the introduction of a 500-point mode and new playable Pokémon. The venues for the 2025 and 2026 Pokémon World Championships were revealed during the closing ceremony. The 2025 event will be held in Anaheim, California from August 15–17, and the 2026 event will be held in San Francisco from August 28–30.