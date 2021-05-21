Mobile teams for the elderly in remote areas and limitations for anti-vaccines are some of the measures that have been planned in Italy to reinforce the immunization campaign. Despite having been one of the territories most affected by the virus at the beginning of the pandemic, there are not a few ‘lost’ who avoid the coronavirus vaccine for different reasons.

– Have you been vaccinated yet?

– Yes. A few days ago.

On the street, in cafes, and even during trips to the local supermarket, it is increasingly common to hear conversations like this in Rome. It is the reflection of a vaccination campaign that, after some initial setbacks, is now progressing at a much firmer pace in Italy.

But with this, new surprises have also emerged. Among them, the category of citizens “lost” by the vaccination campaign. This is what Italy has called those who, by will or situation, have not yet accessed the vaccine, despite having the right to do so.

To date, Italy has supplied nearly 30 million doses of coronavirus vaccines and vaccinated about 9 million individuals (full cycle), the equivalent of 16.3 percent of the population, according to figures from the Ministry of Health. Italian.

However, this week, General Francesco Figliuolo, extraordinary commissioner for the management of the pandemic in Italy, launched the alert after it was disseminated that there would be about four million people over 60 years of age and the fragile subjects not yet vaccinated that they should have already.

“Look for them” was Figliuolo’s slogan, according to the Italian press.

Mobile teams in remote areas

Then, the Government of Italy, one of the countries most affected by the pandemic in the world, leaked that the activity of mobile health teams will intensify so that they travel to the most remote areas of the country, where in particular the elderly and others Frail subjects have greater difficulties to move around and access virtual vaccination registration platforms.

A solution that has already been adopted in countries like Greece in particular for coronavirus tests, for which Italy already has some 28 teams made up of Army and Civil Protection personnel, as this journalist was able to confirm with the Defense General Staff.

“There are 28 mobile teams and they have vaccinated about 40,000 people to date, including the vaccinations carried out in the smaller islands,” explained a spokesman for the institution, Giulio Macari, explaining that some of these units began to work in the past. March 26th.

A line of people waiting to be vaccinated against Covid-19 at the ‘open day weekend’ at the Termini station vaccination center set up by the Italian Red Cross in Rome, on May 15, 2021. © EFE

So much so that the three regions with the lowest percentage of doses delivered but not delivered are currently the island of Sardinia, the autonomous province of Bolzano (far north), and the region of Calabria (far south).

Therefore, it has been reported, the help of GPs will also be requested to call the missing patients who have the right to access the four vaccines that are now being supplied in Italy: Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson. The latter, the only one allowed for only one dose, is also expected to be supplied soon through the network of pharmacies that have joined the vaccination campaign.

The obstacle to the anti-vaccine movement

The task, however, may not be easy. Reason also refers to the problem posed by the anti-vaccine movement, whose ranks have now also been swelled by deniers.

This group that – even before the pandemic – gave a lot to talk about has been in the spotlight again in Italy since in March sources of contagion were discovered in nursing homes with health workers who had refused to be vaccinated.

In response, these centers – together with hospitals – in the various Italian cities where the phenomenon was detected have decided to face the situation with very different measures.

Some chose to ask their unvaccinated staff to use additional protective devices (in addition to those mandatory for all), also keeping them away from the rest during breaks or in common spaces such as changing rooms. Others chose more drastic measures, such as the immediate suspension of the exercise of the profession.

File: A medical worker is seen in an ambulance at the entrance to the Cardarelli hospital, amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), in Naples, Italy, on November 12, 2020. © Ciro De Luca / Reuters

Measures that have often not been well received and that also caused those involved to decide to report alleged discrimination through unions and lawyers to the structures that imposed these restrictions on them. This is what happened, among other places, in Dolo, a town in northern Italy.

The undecided, another group in sight

However, experts point out that the anti-vaccine movement, despite being a fairly noisy group and also potentially harmful to the rest, is made up of a minority percentage of the population.

This, especially when compared to the so-called ‘reluctants’, a much less radical group of indecisive citizens who are not against vaccines per se, but who do want to wait to see how immunization goes or reject one. certain vaccine.

Svitlana, a 43-year-old domestic worker from Ukraine, is a member of this group. She explains that she has not participated in the ‘Open Day’, vaccination days open to younger age groups used to exhaust the remaining doses, since the proposed vaccine did not convince her.

“I will only be vaccinated when they allow me to be vaccinated with the vaccine that I want,” said the woman bluntly.

According to an April survey by the Fondazione Italia in Salute, a research institute on health issues, 7.5 percent of the Italian population would be strongly “against” receiving the vaccine, and 9.9 percent would enter in the category of the “perplexed”. In both cases, these are sections of the population with a low level of education, and many are between 45 and 55 years old.

A war (also) of the Internet

An explanation may also come from experiences such as the MedBunker blog. This website, coordinated by the gynecologist Salvo Di Grazia, aims to combat false information circulating on the Internet, a phenomenon that also complicates vaccination.

“There is a hard core of individuals who follow the false information that circulates on the net. The trend is growing with the decrease in the chaos of infections, ”Di Salvo recently explained to the Italian newspaper La Repubblica.

Even so, the sporadic ‘Open Day’, which at a time when reservations have just been opened by ordinary route for adults over 50 years of age, have reaped great success among those over 40 years old in regions such as the Lazio, the region whose capital is Rome.

An incentive for this younger group is, without a doubt, that the unvaccinated will have access without other requirements to the so-called ‘green pass’, a European permit that as of July 1 will allow them to travel, and even take planes within the European Union , without the need for coronavirus tests or quarantines.