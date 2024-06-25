Home page World

A typo on a town sign is causing great amusement in Italy. Or has this been an attempt to kill two birds with one stone?

Castellaneta – The summer holidays are not far away for most people. And so the tourist destinations in ItalySpain, Austria and Greece for the streams of visitors. In all these countries, great importance is attached to welcoming tourists. And so in many places signs are not only written in the respective national language, but also in English. But this pious idea has just backfired in a small community in southern Italy.

“There are actually some beautiful beaches,” writes the widely-followed Italian Instagram account puglia_mylove in a photo of the town sign of Castellaneta. This is a small municipality in the province of Taranto in the Apulia region, which is particularly famous for its ancient castle – and for the nearby miles of sandy beaches.

"Really beautiful beaches": Italian town sign causes laughter among locals

The account itself adds a hearty laughing emoji to the sentence, because: There is a fatal typo on the town sign that can be seen in the neighboring photo.

In addition to the place name Castellaneta and the nickname “City of Myths”, the town also wanted to thank visitors for their stay and say goodbye. This is done in Italian with the word “Arrivederci” and in English with the equivalent. The idea was probably to write “Goodbye”. However, for some unknown reason, the word “Goodbay” ended up on the sign. This means something like “beautiful bay” and even in Italy it causes a big grin.

"Who wrote that?" Italians laugh at town sign in holiday community

“Who wrote that?” is what you read in the comments, alongside a number of laughing emojis. Another user says ironically: “It’s written the way it’s pronounced.” Another echoes the same sentiment, saying: “You just don’t understand the dialect.” “We need an English lesson,” says another, laughing, while yet another simply says: “This is beautiful.” An Instagram user who appears to be a local also says, laughing: “It was a damn mistake – and in any case, we definitely have beautiful beaches.”

Meanwhile, a small community in northern Italy can look forward to being named “Italy’s most beautiful lake.” (rjs)