Home page World

From: Robin Dittrich

Split

Venice is one of the cities with the most tourists in all of Europe. Fees are designed to help cope with the rush. The mayor calms down.

Venice – If you only want to go to Venice for one day in the coming year, you will apparently have to pay for admission. This has now been decided by the tourism committee of the Italian lagoon city.

Venice wants to charge fees for a day visit

Around 20 million tourists visit the canal city of Venice every year. During the day almost 100,000 visitors crowd through the narrow streets. From 2024, these vacationers should have to pay for a day visit. The Italian lagoon city wants to levy a fee of five euros in order to get mass tourism under control. Finally, the plans of the tourism committee should probably be decided next Tuesday (September 12th).

Venice welcomes over 20 million tourists every year – from 2024 day visitors should pay a fee. © Independent Photo Agency Int./Imago (icon image)

However, Venice does not want to exclude its visitors, as Mayor Luigi Brugnaro asserted. He indicated that the city will also remain accessible to day-trippers. However, the sometimes 100,000 visitors are increasingly overburdening the city, which only has around 50,000 inhabitants in its core. Around St. Mark’s Square it is hardly possible to get through in summer, especially cruise ships bring a large number of tourists to the city. Expect them in the future too higher fines for offenses in Italy. For the Minister of Tourism these fines cannot be high enough.

Fees are to be introduced on a trial basis in 2024

A fee was already being considered at the beginning of the year, there were talks about turnstiles on several bridges with which visitors should be counted. So far, however, the decision has been repeatedly postponed. In a test phase, an entrance fee is to be charged for day visitors in the city centre. This phase will start in January 2024, if it proves successful, the system can be permanently enforced in the summer.

Holidaymakers should get a QR code online and load it onto their cell phone – this must be shown during an inspection. Anyone who cannot show the QR code must pay a fine of at least 50 euros. The obligation to pay an entrance fee to Venice only applies to people over the age of 14. “I appeal to everyone to work together so that Venice can be saved and become the oldest city of the future,” said Mayor Brugnaro confidently. Unesco is currently deliberating whether Venice should be placed on the list of “cultural heritage in danger”. (rd with dpa)