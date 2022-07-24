Home page World

Two ships collided near Grosseto. The Italian fire brigade released a video of the rescue operation. © Screenshot: Vigili del Fuoco

A ship accident shocks Italy. A yacht and a sailboat collided in Tuscany. A man died, a woman is still missing.

Grosseto – In Italy, a violent ship accident is currently causing a stir. A yacht and a large sailing boat apparently collided violently. One death has been confirmed so far.

According to the Italian La Stampa a motorboat yacht and a sailing boat – both over 20 meters long – collided late on Saturday afternoon. A large-scale operation of the coast guard followed in the stretch of sea between Porto Ercole near the Tuscany town of Grosseto and the island of Giglio.

Disaster in Italy: motor boat rams sailing ship

According to the report, it still has to be clarified how exactly the collision happened. According to initial findings, the motor yacht apparently rammed the side of the sailing boat and “virtually split it in two,” it says La Stampa. The sailor is said to have then sunk while the yacht tilted sideways but remained on the water surface.

Maritime accident in Italy: Four injured, one dead, one woman missing

Two Danish tourists are said to have been on the yacht, while there were four people on the sailing boat.

According to the report, the Coast Guard tried to help shortly after the accident. A large-scale operation followed with divers, water rescuers and two helicopters. A helicopter brought a seriously injured 60-year-old from Rome to a hospital. Three other Italians from Rome were also injured and taken to hospital. Next to it, the body of a man was recovered by divers. The search for a missing woman is still ongoing.

According to the report, the rescuers were disturbed by many onlookers’ boats approaching the scene of the accident.

According to the report, the rescuers were disturbed by many onlookers' boats approaching the scene of the accident.