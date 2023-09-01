Home page World

From: Richard Strobl

Split

The Italian customs caught a Sardinian tourist with “stolen” stones” (icon collage) © Collage: IMAGO / robertharding // Agenzia Dogane e Monopoli-ADM

In Italy, there are penalties if stones are stolen from beaches. A particularly violent case has now become public. A tourist faces a hefty fine.

Cagliari – The holiday season in Italy is still in full swing. But tourists have to observe special and unfamiliar rules in many places. Such a vacationer could now cost dearly.

Because on the island of Sardinia, which is extremely popular with Italian tourists, it is forbidden by law to take stones or sand from the beaches. “Tourists take tons of sand, stones and shells from the island as souvenirs every year,” said the Federal Foreign Office in Berlin via Twitter. There are penalties of between 500 and 3000 euros. “So please leave the sand where it belongs,” the appeal from Germany said. This and other Italian laws were widely reported in the European media.

Kilos of stones in the luggage: Italian vacationers caught by customs

Now the Italian customs authority in Sardinia has apparently uncovered a particularly brazen such case.

At the port of Porto Torres, the authorities said they picked up a French tourist who was carrying 41 kilograms of rock from Sardinia. This was announced by the Italian customs.

The vacationer wanted to board a ferry to Nice in Porto Torres with his car. But the officials from the customs and monopoly authorities stopped the vehicle and also checked the trunk. There they found 41 kilograms of pebbles and larger stones. The tourist is said to have taken this with him on the beach of Lampianu on the coast of Sassari.

Italy is taking action against stone theft – there is a risk of high fines

The find was confiscated and initially taken to a collection point. The tourist now faces the said fine of between 500 and 3000 euros.

Ranking: The 15 most beautiful and popular vacation spots in Italy View photo gallery

Apparently, stones from Sardinia are a popular souvenir – despite the impending penalties. Because just one day later another tourist was spotted. He had 15 pounds of pebbles and shells in plastic bottles hidden under the driver’s seat of his car and was also about to board a ferry in Porto Torres. Also in this case it was “prey”, according to the Italian news Agency ansa writes, confiscated and is to be returned to the appropriate beach shortly.