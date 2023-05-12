Inhabitants of Culiacan, Sinaloathey witnessed a scene rarely seen: a young man running with the speed of a roadrunner to escape the Mexican Army.

In the video broadcast on social networks, you can see how the boy crosses a park without looking back, while in the background some soldiers run after him as they can because of the tactical equipment they carry.

While this was happening, a military vehicle was parked right where the stranger started running.

One of the most popular moments in the video was when he finally managed to escape thanks to a motorcyclist who was waiting for him on the other side of the park, who stopped for just a moment for the man to jump up.

The clip was accompanied by the song “Protégeme señor con tu espíritu” in a war run version, a popular piece on social networks such as TikTok, thanks to the new era of regional Mexican music that has achieved worldwide fame.

Although it was not clear and it is not possible to be sure, users of social networks believe that the young man could be a pointer who managed to escape from the Mexican Army.

Military functions in the streets

The Mexican Army has various functions in the streets that are oriented to guarantee security, maintain public order and support in emergency situations. Some of these functions are the following:

It should be noted that for training, the national military should not go out to patrol the streets as they have done with different governments for many years.

Internal security: Participate in internal security tasks to combat illegal activities, such as drug trafficking, organized crime and crime in general. They carry out patrols, surveillance operations and arrest people linked to criminal activities.

Fight against drug trafficking: Play an important role in the fight against drug trafficking. They carry out interdiction operations, confiscation of drugs and dismantling of clandestine laboratories. In addition, they provide support to other security institutions in the prosecution of criminal organizations related to drug trafficking.

Maintenance of public order: It can be deployed in situations of crisis or disturbances that put public order at risk. They help control and restore peace in affected areas, carrying out surveillance, deterrence and, if necessary, containment of demonstrations or protests.

Disaster Support: Play a crucial role in responding to natural disasters, such as earthquakes, hurricanes, floods, and other catastrophic events.

Security in border areas: It has the responsibility of safeguarding and protecting the border areas of the country. They carry out patrols, surveillance, and control of the entry and exit of people, vehicles, and merchandise at the borders to prevent illegal activities such as smuggling and human trafficking.