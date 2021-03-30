The Italian Government plans to approve a decree on Tuesday to impose a 5-day quarantine on travelers arriving from another country of the European Union. After that period of isolation, they will also have to perform a coronavirus test. Sources from the Italian Ministry of Health reported today the imminent signing of the decree by the head of this department, Roberto Speranza, although it is still unknown when the measure will come into force and the details of its application. Italy will thus extend to its main partners the restrictions that it already applied to travelers from non-EU countries.

With this decision, the Government of Mario Draghi tries to take away from his compatriots the desire to travel to other nations during the Easter holidays, in which all of Italy will be in the ‘red zone’, so he can only leave home for work or necessity reasons. Both the hospitality sector and the political parties had been denouncing for days that it was incongruous that Italians could not do tourism in their land during Holy Week but in other EU nations. Until now, it was enough for them to show a negative coronavirus test.

«It is paradoxical. In Italy at Easter you cannot even leave your municipality, but you can go to another European country ”, denounced Bernabó Bocca, president of the Federalberghi hotel association. “Nobody wants to prevent Italians from going abroad, but: same market, same rules. With the sanitary protocols that the hotels have put in place since last year, Italians could be allowed to go on vacation in hotels in the country, “he claimed.

“It is unfair competition”, denounced yesterday Fabio Rampelli, vice president of the Chamber of Deputies and member of Forza Italia, one of the parties that support Draghi, which he asked to intervene as soon as possible. It’s crazy. From April 3 to 5, with all of Italy in the ‘red zone’, a coronavirus test will suffice to go sunbathe in Formentera. Italians are forced to stay at home, but travel to Europe is allowed. They are incomprehensible and harmful prohibitions for tourism. The rules should apply to everyone, ”Rampelli claimed.

Mario Salvini, leader of the League, celebrated the Government’s decision to impose quarantine on those who arrive in Italy from another EU country. “Better late than never,” he commented, assuring that with this measure “dignity is restored to all workers in the Italian tourism sector, whom he was mocking.”