Italy tightens restrictions as Corona cases rise

In a last-minute shift, officials in Italy halted the reopening of several popular ski resorts, as skiing was due to resume Monday morning.

This came after officials announced, yesterday, Sunday, the tightening of restrictions in four regions of Italy due to the high cases of Coronavirus.

Late Sunday, Italian Health Minister Roberto Speranza announced that the current ban on winter sports for skiers would be extended.

Speranza said ski resorts should remain closed in light of the growing risk of new strains of the more widespread coronavirus.

The government had given the green light to ski from Monday onwards in the so-called yellow areas of the country, where the risk of infection is considered moderate.

At the same time, the Ministry of Health has classified the regions of Tuscany, Liguria, Abruzzo and Trentino within the so-called orange areas, which means the closure of cafes and restaurants, and the inability of citizens to leave the surrounding area for their homes except in emergency cases.

The ministry said the restrictions would initially be applied for a period of 15 days.

Most of the areas in the country are currently considered within the Yellow Zones, which means that restrictions are eased.

However, the whole country is still subject to a nightly curfew starting at 10 pm local time (2100 GMT).

On Sunday, Italy confirmed that it had recorded 11,000 cases of Coronavirus in the past 24 hours, with infections reaching 130 cases per 100,000 people within 7 days.