The Italian government has tightened restrictions imposed to combat the Corona virus in Milan, Turin and the surrounding areas, and three other provinces to counter the accelerating spread of the pandemic.

Health Minister Roberto Speranza has signed procedures stipulating that the regions of Lombardy, Piedmont and Marsh in northern and central Italy are classified as medium-risk areas as of Monday, while Molise and Basilicata have become high-risk areas, according to Bloomberg News on Saturday.

The decree will lead to restrictions including the closure of cafes and restaurants, and the imposition of strict restrictions on the movement of people and prevent them from leaving their city or towns. Italy’s Ansa news agency reported that some of the hardest-hit areas, such as Basilicata, have already announced that they will close schools as well.

On Friday, Italy recorded 20,499 new cases of Corona, the highest rate since January.