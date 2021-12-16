Home page politics

Italy is now tightening the entry rules for EU citizens: Vaccinated and convalescent people must also show a negative test, unvaccinated people have to be in quarantine for five days © dpa

Italy’s health minister has reiterated the tightening of the rules for travelers from other EU countries.

Rome – “In these hours our priority can be nothing else than to continue to work to bring our country to safety,” said Roberto Speranza on Thursday at a congress of the Italian Association of Nursing Staff FNOPI. Decisions such as the extension of the state of emergency and the restrictions on international travel were also aimed precisely at this. The aim is to avoid significantly increasing numbers of infections and hospital admissions because of the coronavirus and new variants with a high level of surveillance, said Speranza.

Since Thursday, all those entering Italy from other EU countries need a negative corona test in addition to the usual proof of vaccination or recovery and the digital entry registration. According to the order, PCR tests not older than 48 hours and antigen tests not older than 24 hours are accepted. Unvaccinated people also have to be quarantined for five days. The measure adopted at short notice caused astonishment among the EU in Brussels. (dpa)