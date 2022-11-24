The strong hand of the Government of Giorgia Meloni is already reaching Italian education to put an end to one of its great problems, school dropout, which affects 13% of students. The Minister of Education, Giuseppe Valditara, announced this Thursday that only those who complete compulsory education will be able to benefit from the citizenship income, the equivalent of the minimum vital income in Spain, so that they can improve their chances of finding a job and thus leave of being a weight for the accounts of the State. This item will be greatly reduced in next year’s Budgets, to disappear completely in 2024.

For Valditara it is “immoral” that those who “have not finished school or have done so but neither work nor study” receive this payment of about 500 euros a month, he said in a clear reference to the so-called ‘ninis’. “It is morally unacceptable, it would mean legitimizing or even rewarding a violation of the law,” she stressed, recalling that the legislation requires students to complete the training cycle up to the age of 16. “We believe that anyone who interrupts it illegally should be forced to complete compulsory education. In the case of people with higher education degrees, but who are unemployed, they would have to follow a professional training course, “announced the minister. Whoever does not accept this requirement “will lose the citizenship income or the eventual assistance measure that replaces it from 2024.”

According to data from the Italian Ministry of Education, of the more than 364,000 young people between the ages of 18 and 29 who are currently receiving this aid, 11,000 only finished primary education or have no studies at all, while 128,000 only trained up to the age of 13 years. This makes it very difficult for them to find a job.

Valditara, a member of the League, one of the parties that are part of the conservative coalition that supports the Executive, already made it clear what his priority would be by adding the surname “y del Mérito” to the name of the Ministry that he has directed for a long time. month.

no interruptions



Meloni also intends to fix with that same strong hand the problem of the use of mobile phones in class. “You have to keep them out of the classroom,” the minister announced in an interview with Rai, justifying his decision by the need to guarantee students and teachers study time without distractions.

If the Executive of Rome ends up specifying this idea with a law, it would follow in the footsteps of the French authorities, which in 2018 prohibited the use of these devices in educational centers for children under 14 years of age. Although in Italy in theory they are allowed only when they are used for educational purposes and under the supervision of a teacher, the reality is that teachers have a hard time preventing boys from taking out their mobiles in the middle of class, since they do not have the backing of the Ministry.

He published a decalogue four years ago in which the doors were opened to the use of these devices in the classroom by stating that schools must “promote the development of digital didactics” and that it had to be the teachers who decided the “modes and most opportune times» on its use.