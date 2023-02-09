Home page World

Satellite imagery of the Medicane Apollo that struck Sicily in 2021. © IMAGO / Italy Photo Press

An explosive weather mix threatens in Italy. After the Russian cold comes a warm cyclone from the south. This even poses a hurricane risk in the Mediterranean.

Florence – Italy is currently dominated by freezing cold. Air currents from Russia are responsible for this, transporting the cold directly from the Volga plain to the south of the Alps. However, in the coming days an explosive weather mix will develop on the peninsula in the form of boots.

A North African cyclone is responsible for this, like the Italian weather portal ilmeteo.it reported.

Explosive weather situation in Italy

According to meteorologist Lorenzo Tedici, the bad weather in Italy – which has already prevailed in recent days – will reach its peak on Thursday and Friday. In the previous days, the Russia current had pumped dry, continental, arctic air from Russia into Italy, lowering temperatures. However, there was hardly any rainfall.

The cyclone from the south is now bringing damp and mild air to Italy. Due to the collision of the two air masses, extreme storms are possible in parts of southern Europe.

Italy is even threatened by a Mediterranean hurricane

The cyclone is reportedly heading towards the Strait of Sicily and the Sardinian Channel. The situation off the coast of Tunisia could quickly deteriorate and the air whirlpool could take on a so-called “warm heart”. This threatens great weather instability and strong winds. According to the meteorologist’s assessment, a so-called medicane, i.e. a Mediterranean hurricane, could even develop here.

In that case, very bad weather would develop around Sicily, with “extraordinary accumulations of snow,” according to the report. Up to 1.5 meters of snow could fall on Etna. In other higher regions up to one meter of fresh snow. According to the report, “real snowstorms” threaten in southern Italy until Friday. A lot of snow could also fall as far as Sardinia, it is said.

Before the cyclone will affect the weather in Italy, the temperatures will first go down again. There is also a threat of snowfall on the plains from Romagna to Apulia.

