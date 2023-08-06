Italy stops at silver. At the World Cup in Glasgow, the blue quartet (Lamon, M. Moro, Milan and Ganna) lasted only 2 km in the final of the team pursuit against Denmark (Pedersen, Leth, Bevort, Larsen) then suffered the great return of their rivals who closed with a time of 3’45″161.

Leading in the first part with Lamon, Moro and Milan, Italy begins to suffer from the return of Denmark who, lap after lap, smoothes the second delay and flies in the second part, finishing in 3’45″161 while the Azzurri finish the race in 3 ’47”396. Bronze to New Zealand (3’26”293) who clearly overtook Australia, a quartet that had a problem at the start.