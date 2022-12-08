The Italian infrastructure minister is not in favor of a ban on internal combustion engines in 2035.

The Italian car industry is not at the forefront of electric cars. Then we’re not just talking about it Lamborghini and Ferrari, who still build V12s to their heart’s content, but also about the volume brands. Fiat only has the 500e, while Alfa Romeo has only just started with plug-in hybrids.

It is therefore not surprising that the Italian government is not eager to ban combustion engines. That is of course what the EU is planning in 2035. Italy has already argued for this to be postponed to 2040 and now there are again critical Italian voices.

These sounds come from the mouth of Matteo Salvini, the brand new minister of infrastructure. He is a bit like the Italian Thierry Baudet, because he is a great admirer of Putin.

That is not his only controversial view. He also doesn’t like the ban on the sale of new cars with combustion engines. According to Salvini, it makes no sense from an economic and social point of view and it does not help the environment either. He speaks of fundamentalism.

Like Baudet, Salvini is a staunch supporter of referenda. He already argued three months ago (when he was not yet a minister) for a referendum on the ban on internal combustion engines.

That referendum is probably not going to happen, but of course we can have a small referendum here in the comments. You probably don’t need any prompting for that.

