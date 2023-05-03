Italy: is there even too much gas now despite the blockade by Russia for the war in Ukraine? The Ispi analysis

“The worst winter has just ended for Italy and for Europe, the one that should have left us without gas, and which instead left us with the highest level of storage ever. In Italy, in particular, at the end of April 11 billion cubic meters (Gcm) were available in storage, of which 4.6 constitute the country’s strategic reserve. A situation reversed compared to what we could have expected last September when, in the most probable scenario, we expected that at least a part of those 4.6 Gmc of strategic reserve would have been affected”.

It is the analysis of ISPI according to which “in this case what counted was largely a very mild climate, and the total non-interruption of gas flows from Russia”. The question at this point is how will the preparation for next winter go? Will Italy be able to fill its stocks to the minimum level of 90% by 1 November, as envisaged by Italian and Community legislation? According to ISPI, “barring surprises (such as possible problems with gas exports from our main current suppliers), Italy will be able to easily fill its stocks in preparation for the winter. Indeed, if desired, it could even reach the theoretical level of 100% fill”.

It’s still: “Natural gas supplies to Italy are not likely to run significant risks next winter. An extraordinary result, which until the second half of 2022 was completely questioned – indeed, almost all the experts predicted a worse winter 2023/2024 than the one just ended”, writes the Institute for International Political Studies.

