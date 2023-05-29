Italy | The water in Venice’s main canal turned neon green, the police are investigating

The incident has sparked speculation that it could be a protest by climate activists.

of Venice the police are investigating why the water in the city’s main canal has turned neon green. The water of the Grand Canal changed its color on Sunday near the Rialto Bridge, one of the city’s main attractions.

The Grand Canal is Venice’s main thoroughfare, where water buses, taxis and gondolas operate. The color change did not stop water traffic on Sunday.

The local environmental protection agency and the rescue service say that they are trying to find out from the water samples what has caused the water to change color.

The governor of Venice has called an emergency meeting of the police.

The matter was reported by Reuters and AFP.

Also regional director of Veneto Luca Zaia told about it on Twitter.

This is not the first time that the Grand Canale has turned green. In 1968, an Argentinian artist Nicolás García Uriburu dyed the waters of the canal green with dye during the 34th Venice Biennale. The purpose of Uriburu was to raise awareness about water pollution.

In addition, a week ago, environmental activists painted Rome’s Fontana di Trevi fountain black with charcoal as a protest against the use of fossil fuels.

So far, no group has claimed responsibility for the discolouration of the canal’s water.