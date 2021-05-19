Italy The video shows how a village that disappeared 71 years ago was revealed under a lake in Italy

People got to see the ruins of a village left under an artificial lake.

In 1950 The village of Curon in northern Italy was left under the artificial lake Reschensee in. Admittedly, the village was reminiscent of an old church bell tower, the top of which rose above the water’s surface.

In April, however, the old village of Curon began to reappear when the artificial lake had to be emptied due to maintenance work, according to the news agency Reuters.

Curon had more than 100 buildings and was home to about 900 people before it was decided to abandon the hydroelectric power plant out of the way of the artificial lake 71 years ago. Some of the residents moved to the new village of Curon built nearby and there are now about 700 people living there.

People have now been able to see the ruins of a village left under the lake. In this case, you can look at a local resident Luisa Azzolinin the video you recorded on the spot.

However, the special attraction has not been on display for a long time. Water has already started to be released into the lake and in a couple of weeks the village will be covered with water again, Reuters reports.