Italy | The tourist who carved into the Colosseum regrets his act – Claims that he did not know about the antiquity of the monument

In his letter to the prosecutor, the mayor and the municipality, the man apologizes for his actions to all Italians and the whole world.

To the Colosseum the tourist photographed carving has apologized for his act in a letter to the public prosecutor of Rome, the mayor and the city of Rome.

The text of the letter has been published by an Italian newspaper Il Messaggero and they also told about it Corriere Della Sera magazine and the British Broadcasting Corporation BBC.

In a video that went viral on social media in June the tourist was photographed carving his and his bride’s name on the wall of the Colosseum.

Il Messaggero according to the tourist who traveled from Britain to Rome says in his letter that he now understands the seriousness of his act.

“Aware of the seriousness of my actions, I would like to take these lines to express my most sincere and honest apologies to the Italians and to the whole world for the damage I caused to the property, which is actually the cultural heritage of the whole world,” the tourist wrote, according to Il Messaggero.

According to the newspaper, the man also states in his letter that the age of the engraving object only dawned on him afterwards.

“I am deeply ashamed to admit that I learned about the antiquity of the monument only after these unfortunate events,” the letter read, according to Il Messaggero.

Thing also commented the tourist’s lawyer according to Il Messaggero Alexander Maria Tirelli. According to him, the letter aims to avoid a possible harsher sentence.

Engraving could result in a prison sentence of up to 2–5 years. Fines of up to 15,000 euros could also be paid.

According to Tirelli, the tourist is a model example of a foreigner who thinks he can do anything in Italy. Because of this, the importance of the apology letter was emphasized to him.

“With that, we hope that we will become a prosecutor Nicola Maiorano with an agreement on a moderate and fair punishment,” Tirelli said, according to Il Messaggero.

Il Messaggero also reported that Rome’s prosecutor’s office is investigating the case as damage to cultural heritage.

According to the newspaper, the Italian carabinieri, part of the Italian armed forces, have tracked down the man in his city of residence in London.