Friday, July 7, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Italy | The tourist who carved into the Colosseum regrets his act – Claims that he did not know about the antiquity of the monument

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 7, 2023
in World Europe
0
Italy | The tourist who carved into the Colosseum regrets his act – Claims that he did not know about the antiquity of the monument

In his letter to the prosecutor, the mayor and the municipality, the man apologizes for his actions to all Italians and the whole world.

To the Colosseum the tourist photographed carving has apologized for his act in a letter to the public prosecutor of Rome, the mayor and the city of Rome.

The text of the letter has been published by an Italian newspaper Il Messaggero and they also told about it Corriere Della Sera magazine and the British Broadcasting Corporation BBC.

In a video that went viral on social media in June the tourist was photographed carving his and his bride’s name on the wall of the Colosseum.

Il Messaggero according to the tourist who traveled from Britain to Rome says in his letter that he now understands the seriousness of his act.

“Aware of the seriousness of my actions, I would like to take these lines to express my most sincere and honest apologies to the Italians and to the whole world for the damage I caused to the property, which is actually the cultural heritage of the whole world,” the tourist wrote, according to Il Messaggero.

See also  HS interview Controversial Eero Paloheimo influenced Sauli Niinistö's summit initiative - now Professor Emeritus talks about human responsibilities and claims that "democracy should be abandoned in big things"

According to the newspaper, the man also states in his letter that the age of the engraving object only dawned on him afterwards.

“I am deeply ashamed to admit that I learned about the antiquity of the monument only after these unfortunate events,” the letter read, according to Il Messaggero.

Thing also commented the tourist’s lawyer according to Il Messaggero Alexander Maria Tirelli. According to him, the letter aims to avoid a possible harsher sentence.

Engraving could result in a prison sentence of up to 2–5 years. Fines of up to 15,000 euros could also be paid.

According to Tirelli, the tourist is a model example of a foreigner who thinks he can do anything in Italy. Because of this, the importance of the apology letter was emphasized to him.

“With that, we hope that we will become a prosecutor Nicola Maiorano with an agreement on a moderate and fair punishment,” Tirelli said, according to Il Messaggero.

See also  Drugs | A cocaine cargo decorated with Hitler's name and swastikas was caught by the authorities in Peru

Il Messaggero also reported that Rome’s prosecutor’s office is investigating the case as damage to cultural heritage.

According to the newspaper, the Italian carabinieri, part of the Italian armed forces, have tracked down the man in his city of residence in London.

#Italy #tourist #carved #Colosseum #regrets #act #Claims #antiquity #monument

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
F1 2026: regulations on the high seas | FormulaPassion

F1 2026: regulations on the high seas | FormulaPassion

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result