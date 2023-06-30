Italy | The tourist who carved his name into the Colosseum has been identified

According to the Italian Minister of Culture, the tourist is from England. Penalties for destroying cultural heritage are going to be increased.

Roman amphitheater to the Colosseum engraved with his name the tourist has been identified, says the Italian Minister of Culture Gennaro Sangiuliano on Twitter. The matter is reported by a US channel CNN.

In a video published on social media last week, a tourist carved “Ivan + Hayley 23” on the wall of the Colosseum with a key. The names are believed to be the tourist couple’s first names.

According to Sangiuliano, the Italian carabinieri have identified the couple and say they live in England.

The Karabiniers write in their press release to CNN that it is a preliminary investigation and that the couple should be treated as innocent for the time being.

Sangiuliano writes that he hopes justice will prevail. According to him, the Italian Ministry of Culture will appear in court as an interested party if necessary.

San Giuliano later added in a press release that a bill is currently being considered in the Italian parliament that would make “those who dishonor our cultural heritage personally answer for their actions”.

According to the Italian news agency Ansa, the man can receive a fine of at least 15,000 euros or a five-year prison sentence, if he is deemed guilty of a crime.