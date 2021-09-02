Winning at the first exit as champion for Italy is not easy and after the 6 triumphs between the World Cup and the European Championships it only happened in 1938 (2-0 to Switzerland) and in 1968 (1-0 in Wales). For the rest only disappointments. After the 1934 World Cup, Italy lost in England 3-2; in 1982 1-0 with Switzerland; in 2006 2-0 with Croatia.