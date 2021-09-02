In 1934, 1982 and 2006 the Azzurri failed to win after the world triumphs. Just like against Bulgaria in 2021
Winning at the first exit as champion for Italy is not easy and after the 6 triumphs between the World Cup and the European Championships it only happened in 1938 (2-0 to Switzerland) and in 1968 (1-0 in Wales). For the rest only disappointments. After the 1934 World Cup, Italy lost in England 3-2; in 1982 1-0 with Switzerland; in 2006 2-0 with Croatia.
Now the tie with Bulgaria which is also the third consecutive in the first match after a triumph and valid for a tournament. In 1982 came the 2-2 with Czechoslovakia (Euro 1984 qualifiers), in 2006 the 1-1 with Lithuania (Euro 2008 qualifiers)
September 3, 2021 (change September 3, 2021 | 00:46)
