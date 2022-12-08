Friday, December 9, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Italy | The seized yacht of a Russian oligarch disappeared from Sardinia, the traces are cut off in Tunisia

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 8, 2022
in World Europe
0

According to the police, the yacht was driven illegally to Tunisia by its Italian captain.

Russian an oligarch by Dmitri Mazepin the yacht and the villa were confiscated in Sardinia, Italy under EU sanctions last spring after Russia invaded Ukraine. In the summer, however, the 22-meter luxury yacht Aldabra disappeared from the port of Olbia.

Now the Italian police have found out that the yacht was driven to Tunisia, but the traces are cut off in the port city of Biserta, reported the newspaper, among others La Repubblica and news agency Trap.

According to the police, the yacht was driven illegally to Tunisia by its Italian captain. He, the company that owns the yacht, and Mazepin each face a maximum fine of 500,000 euros.

in Belarus born Mazepin, 54, became rich as a fertilizer manufacturer. He bought a villa called Rocky Ram in Sardinia from an Italian businessman From Carlo De Benedettiwhich has owned, among other things, the newspaper La Repubblica.

See also  United States Republican politician leans towards arms embargo, attacked by interest groups and party colleagues - resigns

Dmitri Mazepin’s son, a racing car driver, is also the target of EU sanctions Nikita Mazepin, 23, who drove the Formula 1 series last year as a driver for the Haas team. This also had a contract for the 2022 season, but the team canceled it.

#Italy #seized #yacht #Russian #oligarch #disappeared #Sardinia #traces #cut #Tunisia

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Soccer: Mochitense Marco Coronel will play in Salamanca

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result