Italy | The seized yacht of a Russian oligarch disappeared from Sardinia, the traces are cut off in Tunisia

Russian an oligarch by Dmitri Mazepin the yacht and the villa were confiscated in Sardinia, Italy under EU sanctions last spring after Russia invaded Ukraine. In the summer, however, the 22-meter luxury yacht Aldabra disappeared from the port of Olbia.

Now the Italian police have found out that the yacht was driven to Tunisia, but the traces are cut off in the port city of Biserta, reported the newspaper, among others La Repubblica and news agency Trap.

According to the police, the yacht was driven illegally to Tunisia by its Italian captain. He, the company that owns the yacht, and Mazepin each face a maximum fine of 500,000 euros.

in Belarus born Mazepin, 54, became rich as a fertilizer manufacturer. He bought a villa called Rocky Ram in Sardinia from an Italian businessman From Carlo De Benedettiwhich has owned, among other things, the newspaper La Repubblica.

Dmitri Mazepin’s son, a racing car driver, is also the target of EU sanctions Nikita Mazepin, 23, who drove the Formula 1 series last year as a driver for the Haas team. This also had a contract for the 2022 season, but the team canceled it.