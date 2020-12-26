In Italy, in fish farming ponds filmed by France Télévisions, 300,000 sturgeons are intended to produce black gold. This species has remained unchanged since the days of the dinosaurs. Caregivers palpate females ready to perform caviar. “They look at the consistency of the belly to be able to choose the best”, precise Sergio Giovannini, producer of caviar.





Before the age of five, these fish have no sex. No female will produce eggs until she is at least eight years old. This is why the samples are not taken at random. On the farm, specialized veterinarians perform 30,000 ultrasounds per year to find out if the gestation is going well, and if the fish contains beautiful eggs. The extraction of eggs, carried out in the kitchen of starred chef Enrico Bartolini, in Milan, is a technical gesture: they represent around 20% of the total weight of the fish. Immediately washed and sorted, they are then ready to be appraised. To obtain the designation caviar, the last step is the 3% salting. “It’s a delicate moment, where we give the product personality. The flavor of the eggs is fixed by making it become a caviar quality”, explains the chef Enrico Bartolini.