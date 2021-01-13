The political crisis looms in Italy. The resignation, Wednesday, January 13, of the two ministers of a small party member of the ruling coalition threatens the government of Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, which is no longer guaranteed to have a majority in Parliament.

The leader of Italia Viva, former Prime Minister Matteo Renzi, announced during a long-awaited press conference at the end of the afternoon the resignation of the two ministers of his party: Teresa Bellanova (Agriculture) and Elena Bonetti (Family). Without the 18 senators of Italia Viva, the government led by Giuseppe Conte would need new support in the Senate, but his majority is however large enough in the Chamber of Deputies.

Matteo Renzi criticizes Giuseppe Tales of his management, considered lonely, of the pandemic and his plan to spend the more than 200 billion euros that the European Union must grant to Italy as part of its mega-recovery plan. A new version of this plan was adopted Tuesday evening in the Council of Ministers, but the two ministers of Italia Viva abstained.

“We will not allow anyone to have full powers. This means that the habit of governing with decree-laws which are transformed into other decree-laws (…) represents for us a violation of the rules of the game. We ask for respect for democratic rules “, estimated Matteo Renzi, who at the same time excluded any support for the right-wing opposition. “We have no prejudices neither on the names, nor on the formulas”, added the former Prime Minister, thus opening the door to a compromise.