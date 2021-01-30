Four days of negotiations still do not result in a government in Italy that has no prime minister since Giuseppe Conte resigned to try to form a new cabinet more stable than the previous one. Faced with the pitfalls of dialogue, some political formations are already demanding early elections.

Between stalled negotiations and demands for elections, the political dance in Italy is served. Since Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte resigned on Monday, January 25, the parties have sought to reach agreements that allow the formation of a new Government.

The round of consultations of the president, Sergio Mattarella, with the leaders of the formations came to nothing: that is why the head of state decided to ask the president of the Lower House, Roberto Fico, to mediate between the main parties in Parliament.

“It is necessary to form a government as soon as possible,” urged Mattarella, who recalled that Italy is in the midst of a health, economic and social crisis.

Fico has until Tuesday to build bridges of dialogue between politicians, who to date have used this institutional trance to pressure each other.

Renzi and Conte, protagonists of the tensions

For now, the main tensions are between the 5 Star Movement (M5E) and the Italia Viva party (IV). Both were part of the government led by Conte, which has no political affiliation but is close to the M5E, until Italia Viva decided to withdraw from the coalition due to differences over the management of the pandemic.

Italy’s Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte in a parliamentary session on January 19, 2021 in Rome, Italy. © Yara Nardi / Reuters

Matteo Renzi, former prime minister who leads Italia Viva, thus put Conte in trouble, who managed to maintain the confidence of Parliament, but decided to resign with the intention of making a clean slate and forming a new, more stable government.

However, it seems that the road to stability is because both political forces reconcile, something that has not happened yet, although both parties say they are willing to do so.

“We are prepared to support an institutional government or a political one; we prefer the latter, but we need to know if they want to be with us,” Renzi said after leaving a meeting with Mattarella.

For his part, the leader of the M5E, Vito Crimi, expressed his “willingness to debate with whoever wants to give answers to the country.” “A collaborative spirit for a political government that starts with the majority forces that have worked together for this year and a half,” he added.

Some of the obstacles that stand in the way of reconciliation are Renzi’s demands to invest in a different way the money provided by the European Union to fight the crisis derived from the pandemic and the figure of Conte himself.

The president of Italy, Sergio Mattarella, continues to call for negotiations between the Italian political parties from the Quirinale Palace, in Rome, this January 29, 2021. © Guglielmo Mangiapane / Reuters

The disagreements between Conte and Renzi are widely known, so one of the goals of the leader of Italia Viva could be to achieve a government with a different prime minister. However, the M5E for now has reaffirmed its bet for Conte to continue leading the country.

The right demands new elections

Faced with the tug of war between Renzi and Conte, conservative parties joined the discussion calling for early elections as the only way out of the political crisis.

“We confirm to the president (Sergio Mattarella) our request that he consider the option of dissolving Parliament and calling elections,” announced Matteo Salvini, former Italian Interior Minister and leader of the far-right La Lega party.

Mattarella, however, reiterated that the elections will be the last resort and prioritizes the dialogue between the parties with the correlation of forces that currently exists.

The leader of the Italian La Liga party, Matteo Salvini, asked President Sergio Mattarella to call elections after their meeting at the Quirinale Palace in Rome on January 29, 2021. © Guglielmo Mangiapane / Reuters

Another alternative option to the ballot box is for Mattarella to commission another politician other than Conte to form a government, if the negotiations do not prosper.

Political instability in the midst of a pandemic

These types of political crises are common in Italy, a country that has had 66 governments since World War II. That means that, on average, each administration is self-sustaining for just over a year. This Conte government lasted, precisely, about a year and a half, although Conte had already been prime minister between 2018 and 2019 with a different coalition.

However, on this occasion Italy is left without a government in the midst of an unprecedented crisis that affects not only the country, but the entire world, and whose consequences are projected for decades.

Italy registered 13,574 new infections and 477 fatalities in the last day, a figure that is down compared to last week but shows that the health crisis is far from being overcome.

In addition, Italy is also involved in a fight with the pharmaceutical companies Pfizer / BioNTech and AstraZeneca for not having delivered the number of doses of vaccines they had promised, forcing the country’s authorities to delay the vaccination campaign.

With EFE and Reuters