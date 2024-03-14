Friday, March 15, 2024
Italy | The police stopped a 103-year-old motorist in the middle of the night, card and insurance expired – “I'm buying a Vespa”

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 14, 2024
in World Europe
Italy | The police stopped a 103-year-old motorist in the middle of the night, card and insurance expired – "I'm buying a Vespa"

Giuseppina Molinari was returning home from a card game night.

Italian the police fined a 103-year-old driver who had an expired driver's license and an uninsured car they stopped in the middle of the night, the newspaper reports among others Corriere della Sera and a public service television company Rai.

The police had received a report of dangerous driving when they made the stop Giuseppina “Giose” Molinari last Monday at 1 o'clock in the center of the small town of Bondeno near Ferrara in the Emilia-Romagna region of northern Italy.

Born in 1920, Molinari was returning home from his friends' burraco card game. According to the police release, he had probably lost his way in the dark and got lost, reported news agency AFP.

Molinari's the driver's license had expired two years ago. In Italy, people over the age of 80 must undergo a medical examination every two years to renew their driver's license.

The car was towed away.

“I will buy myself a Vespa”, Molinari said For the local newspaper La Nuova Ferrara.

Until then, he said, he plans to visit his friends by bicycle.

The mayor of Ferrara from Bondeno Alan Fabbri praised Molinari's attitude according to AFP:

“I would rather give 'Gios' a medal than a fine.”

