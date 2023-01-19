Italy | The police believe they have found the mafia boss’s secret bunker: The entrance was at the bottom of a wardrobe

Sicilian mafia leader Matteo Messina Denaro was arrested on Monday after more than 30 years on the run.

Italian the police believe they have found the bunker where the mafia boss arrested on Monday Matteo Messina Denaro stored, among other things, jewelry and precious stones. The entrance to the secret room was under the baseboard of a wardrobe in an apartment in the town of Campobello di Mazara, Sicily.

Italian newspapers reported on the discovery, among others La Repubblica and Corriere della Sera. The suspected secret room is in the same city where Messina Denaro had apparently been hiding in another apartment recently. In the past, valuable clothes, perfumes and documents were found there.

Messina Denaro is the leader of the Sicilian mafia, Cosa Nostra. He was the most wanted criminal in Italy and had been on the run for more than 30 years.

He has been sentenced in absentia to life imprisonment by, among others, anti-mafia prosecutors Giovanni Falcone and Paolo Borsellino for the murder in 1992.

Messina Denaro was arrested on Monday in Palermo, where he was undergoing cancer treatment at a private facility under a false identity.

The authorities hope to find Cosa Nostra’s secret archive before long, which would contain information on mafia murders of the past decades. Messina Denaro is believed to have been acquired by the “boss of bosses” Salvatore “Totò” Riina died in 2017.

