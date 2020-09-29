Italy The New York Times: 700,000 cigarettes and boxes of erectile drugs smuggled from Libya on board Italian ship

In 2018, the Caprera ship was on the Libyan coast for months fighting human trafficking.

When the Italian the naval ship Caprera returned from the Libyan coast to the port of Brindisi in July 2018, police investigating financial crimes carried out a raid.

Cigarettes were found on the ship in a sack trade. There were a total of 700,000 of them. In addition, many boxes of the erectile drug Cialis were found.

Caprera was tasked with assisting the Libyan authorities in the fight against human trafficking. However, during the many months of operation, some of Caprera’s crew had a side business. The case was reported on Monday by a US newspaper The New York Times in his exploratory article.

Caprera had succeeded in the task set by the Italian government. It had stopped 80 ships of human smugglers and thus prevented 7,000 migrants from entering the Mediterranean across Europe.

In 2018, the Italian Minister of the Interior was Matteo Salvini, who was against immigration.­

Former Italian Minister of the Interior, anti-immigration Matteo Salvini praised the ship’s crew for “defending our safety”.

From March to July 2018 was Caprera Tripoli in the foreground, and then some navy soldiers traded with the Libyan party, The New York Times reports.

Idea was simple: buy cigarettes at the cheapest Libyan prices and sell them with a plush cover in Italy. The same idea was with erectile dysfunction.

“I felt like Dante was descending into the depths of hell,” said Lieutenant Colonel Gabriele Gargano To The New York Times. Gargano led a raid on Caprera.

“I have been revealing many smuggling orifice ring,” Gargano said. “But 70 bags of cigarettes on a military ship? I have never seen that in my life. ”

Brindisi is now on trial for five Navy soldiers on charges.