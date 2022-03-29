Scamacca. Now and immediately here in Konya, in the deeply Islamic South of Turkey, in a friendly match that for some is a final. Scamacca. Because there is no time to waste. Gianluca Scamacca is 23 years old, in the rest of the world at this age you are a complete player. For seventeen-year-old Haaland, the big clubs were already fighting. Vlahovic has 22, Osimhen 23, Mbappé he was the best in Russia 2018 and was of age recently. All this hesitation for “a young man who has to grow up” is not understood.