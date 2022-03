Scamacca. Now and immediately here in Konya, in the deeply Islamic South of Turkey, in a friendly match that for some is a final. Scamacca. Because there is no time to waste. Gianluca Scamacca is 23 years old, in the rest of the world at this age you are a complete player. For seventeen-year-old Haaland, the big clubs were already fighting. Vlahovic has 22, Osimhen 23, MbappĂ© he was the best in Russia 2018 and was of age recently. All this hesitation for “a young man who has to grow up” is not understood.